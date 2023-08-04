Kullu residents want Beas channelized

Tribune News Service

Residential and commercial buildings constructed along the Beas riverbanks from Manali up to Aut face a threat of floods. A large number of buildings have come up along the Beas at Manali, Kalath, Patlikuhal, Raison, Ramshila, Akhara Bazar, Kullu, Jiya, Bhuntar and Aut.

On July 9 and 10, the flooded Beas had damaged houses built along its banks from Manali up to Aut, rendering several families homeless. The river had damaged a protection wall at Akhara Bazaar and Ramshila in Kullu. Now, the buildings and houses in these areas are under a constant threat from the Beas because the damaged protection wall can give way anytime in the event of flashfloods.

A similar situation exists at Patlikuhal, Kalath, Manali, Jiya, Bhuntar and Aut where the Beas can cause damage to residential and commercial buildings in case of flashfloods. The area residents have urged the government to channel the Beas from Palchan up to Aut to protect their houses and commercial buildings from flashfloods.

Balbir Singh, a resident of Jiya, said, “There is need to channel the Beas to protect buildings built along its banks from Manali to Aut. The Beas had recently washed away several buildings while a large number of buildings were damaged.”

He said, “The flooded Beas had washed away the two-lane Kullu-Manali highway at different places between Kullu and Manali. The road has disappeared beyond Raison towards Manali at various places.”

The commercial building of Sandip Kumar, a resident of Manali, at Bahang was also damaged in flashfloods. He also reiterated the demand for the channelling of the Beas in Kullu district.”

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “We have raised the issue with the state and Central governments several times in the past 12 years but no concrete action has been taken for channelling the Beas. The governments should take the issue seriously and make a plan to channel the river from Palchan up to Manali and Aut in the district.”

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur said that the district administration had sent a proposal to the Central Government for the channelling of the Beas. The state government would also take up the issue with the Central Government, he added.

