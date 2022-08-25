Kullu: Restore Neuli road, urge locals

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 24

Residents of Shainshar and Deuridhar panchayats under Banjar sub-division of Kullu district have requested the PWD to restore the Neuli-Shainshar road to traffic.

They said the road was blocked due to landslide incidents at different places a few days ago as a result of heavy rain. It is a 14-km long road, which connects the area residents with the road facility.

The residents, Alam Chand, Mehender Palsara, Chainu Ram and others, said that due to the blockade, they were facing difficulty in transporting their agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets.

They said around 150 families of both panchayats were associated with milk selling business, who visited the market daily to fetch money by selling milk produce. They added that these families were unable to do business for the past four days due to the road blockade.

When contacted, Banjar PWD XEN Chaman Singh Thakur said that the road had been restored for the movement of light vehicles and efforts were on to restore it for the movement of heavy vehicles too at the earliest.