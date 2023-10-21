Kullu Rotary Club launches cleanliness campaign

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 20

The Kullu Rotary Club along with the community service cell of Government College, Kullu, has resolved to do a one-year community service by cleaning the Maa Bhuvneshwari temple, locally known as Bhekhali Mata, and its surrounding area.

A large number of pilgrims visit the temple, located on the hill above the Akhara Bazaar area, especially during Navratras.

Rotary Club president Anshul Prashar said the members of the Rotaract Club were engaged in a two-day cleanliness drive on the temple premises and adjoining areas. He said such cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns will be carried out in the area for the next one year. The masses will be made aware by running awareness campaigns on personal health and hygiene, menstruation, drug addiction etc., Prashar added.

Prof Jyoti Charan, convenor of the community service cell of the college, said around 26 youths of the college, including those from the NSS, Rovers and Rangers units, along with the members of the Rotaract Club, participated in the service. The area was divided into five sectors, she said, adding, while Prof Shailesh Acharya of the community service cell was given the responsibility of three sectors, Prof Jyoti Charan and club president Anshul Prashar were appointed two sectors.

Temple priest Rakesh Sharma and secretary Dola Ram appreciated the efforts of the team. Rotaract Club president Jagriti, secretary Rohit, rotractors Kamal, Sandhya and Amritansh and other youths of the club participated in the drive.

