Kullu Spring Fest ends on high note

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 30

The closing ceremony of the three-day state-level Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, was held at Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra here today.

The temporary stalls and domes set up by traders, including stalls serving local cuisines and other eatables, will be allowed till May 7. The tambola has also been extended till May 7.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Ashish Butail was the chief guest on the occasion. He told the Kullu Municipal Council (MC) that efforts should be made to celebrate the festival on a bigger scale.

He said, “It is a good initiative to give local artistes an opportunity to perform at the fair, but the fair can be made more appealing by including performances of renowned artistes from across the state.” The CPS gave away prizes to the winners of various sports and other competitions held during the fair.

Kullu MC president Gopal Krishan Mahant said the Spring Festival celebrations started earlier than the Kullu Dasehra festival. He said while the Dasehra festival in Kullu dates back to the 16th century, the origin of the Pipal Jatra dates back to the 15th century. He added that it is also called ‘Rai-ri-jach’ in the local language that means ‘Fair of the King’.

Mahant said there were many occasions when the fair was not organised, but now the city council was organising it regularly. Apart from handicrafts and handloom products of the district, traditional food is also promoted during the fair. He added that the fair provides a great platform to local artistes.