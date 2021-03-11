Kullu: Trekking, camping banned in Great Himalayan National Park till May 31

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 26

In the wake of the breeding season of state bird Western tragopan and other avian species, tourism activities such as camping, trekking, bird watching, etc, have been banned in some areas of the Great Himalayan National Park (GHNP) at Kullu till May 31.

GHNP Divisional Forest Officer Nishant Mandotra says that a census of birds is also being carried out. He adds that primarily the Shilt region is the breeding ground of tragopan and therefore tourist activities have been banned.

He says that bird watchers will be allowed to camp for one night at Raula and go till Chalocha by seeking a permit. This is meant to ensure safe breeding of birds.

The GHNP came into existence in 1984 and was formally declared a national park in 1999 to protect its diverse flora and fauna. In view of its biodiversity, UNESCO gave the status of World Heritage Site to the GHNP in 2014.

There are about 209 species of rare birds, including tragopan, monal, koklass, kalij, chir pheasant, etc, besides rooster species in the park.

It houses 31 species of wild animals, including musk deer, leopard, black and brown bear, musk deer, serow, snow leopard, ghoral, Himalayan blue sheep, Himalayan tahr, Himalayan palm civet, Indian pika, giant Indian flying squirrel, red fox, yellow-throated marten, etc, besides 44 species of butterflies.

There are 832 species of plants in the park area, including 69 species of trees, 113 types of shrubs, 28 types of creepers and 493 herbs. Hunting is prohibited in the park area.

The Forest Department has installed trap cameras to keep an eye on poaching. Tourism activities have increased in the park area in which many of the species are believed to be threatened and rare.