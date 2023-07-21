Kullu village cut off, IAF copter sent for patients

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 20

The Kullu district administration today sent a medical team to Shakti village, a remote area of the district, with the help of an Air Force helicopter to treat the patients. Amidst extremely challenging conditions, the helicopter landed in the middle of a river, in the area adjacent to the village. The team included a doctor and a pharmacist.

The region was cut off from road facility since July 9 due to a massive damage to the roads in the Sainj valley caused due to a flood in the Sainj river. Nearly 30 houses and 40 shops were damaged.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said, “The administration received information that some people are ill in a remote area and needed treatment. Due to lack of road connectivity, reaching these patients was a challenging task. The administration sought help of the Air Force and a medical team along with medicines was sent there.”

The DC said it was a tough mission to land the helicopter on the river bank, but all this was possible under the able leadership of Wing Commander Shailesh Singh.

“Thirteen tonnes of food grains was also carried to the Shainshar village. With this, now ration will be available to the residents of the area through the fair price shops of the panchayats adjoining Shanshar,” the DC said.

