Kullu villagers want steps to protect houses from landslides

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 27

Residents of Deodhar village in the Kharal valley in Kullu district have been facing difficulties after the construction of the four-lane national highway. The work on the highway was started in 2017 and completed in 2019.

The area started witnessing landslides between Ramshila and Tapu Pul (near the Shani Mandir) ever since the cutting of hillsides was undertaken for broadening the road. Many houses were badly damaged while others developed cracks.

Residents have pleaded with the government for compensation and steps to find a concrete solution to the problem. However, as the NHAI did not acquire the land, the affected families were not given any compensation. The residents say they have approached the authorities concerned several times and urged them to construct retaining walls at places where hills were cut in 2017, but to no avail.

Officials of the district administration, NHAI and the company constructing the highway undertook a joint inspection of the area in February. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg had instructed the NHAI to make concrete arrangements to check damage due to landslides in Deodhar and Chowki Dobhi villages. Experts from the IIT-Ropar had also inspected the area.

NHAI project director Varun Chari said a team of the IIT-Ropar inspected and studied Deodhar and other landslide-prone areas and submitted a detailed report. He added that an estimate of Rs 25 crore for constructing retaining walls had been prepared and sent to the higher authorities.

Trouble after road construction