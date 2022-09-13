Kullu youth drowns in Chandertal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 12

A youth drowned in the Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday evening. According to the police, a rescue team along with divers from Sundernagar were sent to the spot today to locate Pawan Kumar, a native of Kullu district.

Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma said that the rescue team had not yet returned and there was no communication facility in the lake area. Thus, there was no information about Pawan.

There have been many incidents when victims drowned in the lake. Earlier, a Kullu youth had drowned in the lake in 2020 while another youth from Manali had drowned last year.

The Chandertal is a favourite tourist destination in the Spiti valley and a majority of tourists prefer to visit the popular spot.