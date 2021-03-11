Kullu ZP member booked under SC/ST Act

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 21

The police today registered an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, against a woman member of the Kullu Zila Parishad in a land dispute case.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that the FIR against the Zila Parishad (ZP) member was registered on the complaint of a native of Lahaul. He added that the ZP member had not registered a cross- FIR yet.

Meanwhile, the ZP member said that she had carried out demarcation of the land thrice but the other party was interfering in the matter unnecessarily. She added that she had complained to the police that she apprehended that the other party would misuse the SC and ST Act against her.