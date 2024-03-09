Kullu’s Bijleshwar Mahadev opens doors to devotees after three months

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 8

Thousands of devotees thronged various Shiv temples across this district today to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Devotees throng Bijli Mahadev temple on Mahashivratri on Friday.

Shiv temples across the region — at Kullu, Manali, Bhuntar, Bajaura and Banjar — witnessed long queues of devotees coming to pray to Lord Shiva on the occasion.

The doors of the Bijleshwar Mahadev (locally known as Bijli Mahadev) temple located at the top of a mountain overlooking Kullu, Bhuntar and Parvati valley, were opened after more than three months, just for the occasion of Mahashivratri. Hundreds of devotees reached the temple and paid obeisance to the Shivlingam.

The Bhootnath temple — located in the town at the confluence of Beas and Sarwari rivers — was the most popular among devotees, who had to pass through swirling queues to reach the Shivlingam.

The local deities also reached the Bhootnath temple, adding to the sanctity of the celebrations.

Echoes of chants in devotion of Lord Shiva were heard across temples of the area, such as the Bashesara Mahadev temple of Bajaura (believed to be built by the Pandavas), Sawayambhoo Shivling of Bajaura, Pirdi Mahadev, Juanu Mahadev and the historical Manikaran Shiv Mandir in Kullu.

