Kullu's Mahimn is INTUC state chief

KULLU, JANUARY 23
INTUC leader Mahimn Chander from Kullu has been given the command of HP INTUC. National INTUC president Chandrashekhar Dubey today dissolved the ad hoc committee of Himachal Pradesh INTUC and declared a new executive to speed up INTUC activities in the state.
Besides, Surender Shonda from Lahaul-Spiti state general secretary and advocate Bhagat Singh Verma from Bilaspur and Vikram Singh Thakur from Baddi as working presidents. Social worker Sarika Katoch Panwar from Kangra district has been appointed president of state Mahila INTUC. Om Sharma from Baddi has been named the IT cell and media in-charge as well as state spokesperson.
