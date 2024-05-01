Sanjay Kundu retires as Himachal DGP, SR Ojha frontrunner for post

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 30

Even as Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu retired from service today, the state government is yet to take a final call on the appointment of his successor. A panel of three senior-most IPS officers has already been sent to the Centre for selection of the new DGP, but a final decision is awaited. Considering that the model code of conduct is in force due to the Lok Sabha poll, the permission of the Election Commission of India will have to be taken before making the appointment of the new DGP.

The three senior-most officers in the Himachal cadre include Tapan Deka, a 1989-batch IPS officer serving as the Director, Intelligence Bureau. Sources said he was unlikely to return to the state as the DGP, considering that he was heading the IB. The second in the IPS seniority list is SR Ojha, a 1989-batch officer serving as the DGP (Prisons) in the state. The third in seniority is Shyam Bhagat Negi, a 1990-batch officer, who is on central deputation and serving as a Special Secretary.

The choice is likely to fall on Ojha or Negi. Ojha was appointed the officiating DGP when Kundu was on month-long leave some time ago and as such he could emerge as the obvious choice. Moreover, if the Congress regime honours seniority, Ojha, who is serving in the state already, could be tipped to be the next DGP. However, Negi, hailing from Kinnaur district, could also emerge as the choice of the government.

Kundu was given a warm send-off by the police force.

