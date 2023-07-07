Kunjpura Sainik School emerge overall winner

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 6

Sainik School at Kunjpura (Haryana) emerged as the overall champion at the All India Sainik School National Games - 2023 for Group-A that concluded today at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, in the district. The host school and Sainik School at Kapurthala in Punjab shared the second spot.

The Kunjpura school bagged the first position in basketball while Sainik School, Nagrota, secured the second spot. The host school at Sujanpur Tira bagged the first position in the women’s category of hockey and athletics.

In volleyball, team from Nagrota clinched the trophy while the Kunjpura school finished as runner-up. In the men’s category of athletics, Rajluxmi Samvid Gurukulam , Nalagarh, won the first prize.

Dr Ramesh Bharti, Principal of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Hamirpur, gave prizes to the winners. He said, “Sainik schools across the country are known for their standard of education and overall grooming of the cadets for the defence forces.” He added that sports inculcated discipline and played a vital role in the development of one’s personality.

Captain (IN) MK Mahawar, Principal, Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, said that this was the first-ever national games organised here. Sainik schools from Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, Kapurthala (Punjab), Kunjpura, Nalagarh, Sujanpur Tira along with two private sainik schools, Dayanand Public School at Nabha (Punjab) and Royal International School in Haryana participated in the tournament.