Govt actions will hit development: Former Himachal minister Virender Kanwar

Our Correspondent

Una, December 18

Former Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar, who lost the recent Assembly elections from Kutlehar, said the Congress government was derailing the development process initiated during the BJP regime by cancelling all new institutions and development works sanctioned in the last six months.

Addressing mediapersons here, Kanwar said new institutions concerning various departments, sanctioned by the BJP government, were need based and the people of the state were feeling cheated by the actions of the new government.

Kanwar said the infighting within the rank and file of the Congress had come to the fore yet again with the top state party leaders having no confidence on each other. He said the delay in announcing the Cabinet had further deepened the differences among them.

The BJP leader charged that the Congress has come to power on the basis of promises that they cannot fulfil. He said the new government should immediately revive the old pension scheme to the employees, give a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 to every adult woman of the state and 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers.

#BJP #Congress #una