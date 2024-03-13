KV maths teacher honoured for 100% result at Keylong school

Mandi, March 12
Indu Sharma, TGT Mathematics, who is posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Keylong, has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence 2022-23 for giving 100 per cent pass result in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Gurugram region, for the second time.
A spokesperson for the school said, “The KV, Keylong, has the highest performance index (PI) in basic mathematics among all KVs in the Gurugram region due to her efforts.
She was awarded for providing excellent service in the academic session of 2019-20.” Indu Sharma, a native of Sarkaghat in Mandi district, expressed her gratitude to the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the KV Sangathan, Gurugram region, for the honour.
