Bought for lakhs by Indian Army 12 years back, Labrador in Dalai Lama's security auctioned for Rs 1,550

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 10

Doko, a Labrador, which remained in the security of the Dalai Lama for the past 12 years, was today auctioned by the Himachal Pradesh Police for Rs 1,550. The auction took place at Shiva Temple, located behind the Dalai Lama Temple here.

Sources said about four-five persons participated in the auction. Doko, now aged 13, was bought by Ajay Parmar, a resident of Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

Parmar handed over the dog to its handler Rajiv Kumar, a state police staffer. As per rules, the handlers cannot participate in the auction or directly buy the trained canines. Parmar said he was relieved that the dog would remain in its handler’s custody.

The sources said Doko was bought by the state police from the Indian Army for Rs 1.23 lakh in 2010. It was trained by the Army in sniffing various types of explosives. Doko, which retired from the service on February 7, had lost its hearing power, they said.

Activists of Kranti, an NGO which fights for animal rights, gathered at the spot and tried to stop the auction. Deeraj Mahajan, NGO president, said it was not appropriate to auction a dog that remained in the security of the Dalai Lama for over 12 years.

He said, “Moreover, auctioning a dog is against animal rights. Doko should have been sent to a dog shelter or given for adoption.” He, however, added it was heartening to know that Doko would remain with its handler.

