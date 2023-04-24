Labourer falls to death at Solan cement plant

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 23

The work was stopped at the Darlaghat-based manufacturing unit of Ambuja Cements Limited after a 37-year-old labourer, engaged in welding work, died after falling from a height of about 35 feet on the plant premises around 1 pm today.

The labourer, who was engaged by a contractor, was rushed to the plant’s clinic for a first aid and later, to the Arki Civil Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

After the incident, workers halted all work and assembled at one spot in the plant. They demanded adequate compensation for the deceased. All loading, unloading and manufacturing work came to a halt.

The deceased was identified as Bhupinder Kumar, who hailed from Gurdaspur in Punjab. He had been working at the plant since the last several months.

Darlaghat DSP Sandeep Sharma said as per the preliminary probe the deceased died after falling from a height of about 35 feet. He was engaged in welding work in the coal shed from where he slipped. The body was sent for a post mortem. He said it was being probed whether any negligence led to his death. He said further action would be taken as per the findings of the investigation.