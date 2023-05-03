Lack of amenities, deforestation key concerns for first-time voters

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, May 2

Most of the first-time voters standing in queues to cast their votes in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections seemed concerned about the lack of amenities in their respective wards and the changing face of the city.

Chhota Shimla resident Muskan Sharma, a student, said, “The city has turned into a concrete jungle due to unplanned construction and deforestation. The new MC and the state government should initiate corrective steps to ensure that the city doesn’t lose its charm.”

Piyush, a BSc student from Chhota Shimla, said, “The weather has changed and become quite unpredictable. The change in weather pattern can be attributed to the rapid increase in population, unplanned constructions and axing of trees. I hope the new MC will take steps to restore the city’s original glory.”

Somika, a student from Vikasnagar, said, “Many areas in the city still don’t have road connectivity. The network of ambulance roads also needs to be widened. The condition of roads, especially in the interiors, must be improved.”

Ananya, a student from Kasumpti, said, “Garbage is often seen lying along the roads. The lifting of garbage must be done properly and those throwing it in the open must be fined. There is also a need to widen roads and create more parking lots.”

“For me, development means sufficient number of parking lots and cleanliness,” said 21-year-old Gujan Sharma from Chhota Shimla.