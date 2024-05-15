Lack of frequent bus service upsets locals

Navneet Rathore
Shimla, May 14
Residents of the Sangti ward under the Shimla Municipal Corporation face a lot of inconvenience on a daily basis due to the lack of frequent bus service, especially during office hours in the morning.
They complain that there is only one bus which plies from Housing Board Colony to Dhalli Tunnel. The bus is mostly packed to capacity due to which many students, office-goers and other people have to opt for some other mean of transport.
Kiran, a resident of Sangti ward, said another bus for people was the need of hour. “Besides the lone bus service, the ward has one HRTC taxi service which is mostly crowded,” she added. The residents expressed concern over the lack of dispensary in the area due to which people have to rely on health facilities in Sanjauli and Bhatta Kuffar during medical emergencies.
Neelu, another resident of the ward, said there was a possibility of losing crucial time in case of a medical emergency because health facilities were far away from Sangti. People also complained of the lack of ATM facility in the ward. Councillor Kuldeep Thakur said one bus was discontinued after the link road was damaged during the monsoon rain last year. He said the bus service would be resumed soon as the matter had been taken up with Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh.
“Only a 500-metre link road in the ward does not have frequent bus service, while many buses from ISBT to Dhalli Tunnel ply on the road throughout the day,” he said.
