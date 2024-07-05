 Lack of road connectivity, staff shortage in Civil Hospital main issues in Dehra bypoll : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Lack of road connectivity, staff shortage in Civil Hospital main issues in Dehra bypoll

Lack of road connectivity, staff shortage in Civil Hospital main issues in Dehra bypoll

Lack of road connectivity, staff shortage in Civil Hospital main issues in Dehra bypoll

The under-construction campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dehra.



Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, July 4

The fact that an Independent candidate had won the Dehra seat in Kangra district twice proves that both main political parties could not live up to the expectations of the electorate. 0

Dehra is one of the oldest tehsils of Kangra district and the people of the constituency are confronting a plethora of issues, which, they say, have not been addressed due to the lack of political will. The geographical location of the constituency is another hindrance to its development as a majority of the population is scattered around the haphazard Pong wetland.

Acute shortage of drinking water

  • There is an acute shortage of drinking water though many perennial rivers flow through the Dehra Assembly constituency
  • The much-hyped Jal Jeevan Mission has not been able to quench the thirst of the people of Dehra villages
  • The Naker Khud, which is the main source of water, dried up this summer, forcing the Jal Shakti Department to lift water from the Beas
  • The setting up of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dehra has raised hope but the project has taken 15 long years

Connectivity remains the biggest issue for the people of this region as new roads and bridges are required. The road connecting Dehra and Jawali subdivisions is still single lane. The damaged Nagrota Surian-Lunj road is full of potholes and causes inconvenience to people heading towards Dharamsala or patients referred to the Tanda medical college and hospital. The construction of a bridge on the Nand Nala has not been completed for the past four years though it is considered the lifeline for Nandpur, Guler, Barial and Ludret villages, to name a few, which get disconnected towards Dehra subdivision and Haripur tehsil owing to the backwaters of the lake.

The Civil Hospital at Dehra, which caters to a population of about four lakh residing in the township and surrounding villages as far as Jwalaji, Dadasiba and Chintpurni, lacks the basic infrastructure and skilled staff. There are only three Class IV employees against 11 needed for the 100-bed hospital. Dr Gurmeet Singh, SMO, Civil Hospital, Dehra, says, “The hospital needs an assistant and an anesthesia work station to start the operating theatre. A radiologist is also needed for ultrasound tests.”

Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Dehra, says, “In the absence of a blood bank and an orthopaedic doctor in the Civil Hospital, patients are referred to other hospitals. A CT scan machine announced 12 years ago by the then Chief Minister is yet to be installed. Many other primary health centres lack the basic equipment.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

4 dead as 2 rival groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala

2
Sports

Mentor Yuvraj Singh was very happy when I got out for duck, he must be proud now: Abhishek Sharma

3
J & K

JCO among 5 Army personnel killed as terrorists ambush patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

4
India

BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah gets bail; look out circular issued against son Mihir

5
Haryana

40 schoolchildren among 50 injured as Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Pinjore

6
Trending

Florida man tries to withdraw 1 cent from bank, gets arrested on robbery charges

7
India

NEET-UG 2024: Don’t be in self-denial, Supreme Court tells Centre; seeks status report from CBI on probe into paper leak

8
Punjab

Man dies after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

9
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has failed, says Raja Warring; Partap Bajwa appeals voters not to vote for AAP

10
India

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, interacts with people displaced by ethnic violence

Don't Miss

View All
June warmest on record; every month since July 2023 breached 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold
India

June warmest on record; every month since July 2023 breached 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold

Soon, get a satellite image of your backyard at click of mouse
Science Technology

Soon, get a satellite image of your backyard at click of mouse

12 MPs with Punjab roots
Punjab

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Top News

Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks

Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks

PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...

3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa

3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa

The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...

Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed

Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed

5 hurt | JCO among dead | 5th attack in Jammu region in a mo...

White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits

White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits

Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...

Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu

Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu

Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...


Cities

View All

4 dead as 2 rival groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala

4 dead as 2 rival groups open fire at each other in Punjab's Batala

After ‘shirshasan’ row, SGPC bans filming videos at Golden Temple

Amritsar: 17-year-old boy dies after thrashing by girl’s family

Amritsar: Municipal Corporation’s revenue hit as mSeva portal faces glitches

Substandard rumala offerings at Golden Temple a cause for concern

Man dies after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

Man dies after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Punjab’s Bathinda

Mansa girl dies in Canada

Pursuing MBBS abroad still top choice for Punjab students

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

12 MPs with Punjab roots enter UK’s House of Commons

33 students among 50 hurt as bus overturns in Pinjore

33 students among 50 hurt as bus overturns in Pinjore

Pinjore bus mishap: Locals blame broken roads, poor bus service for mishap

2 groups of youths clash in Chandigarh, shots fired

The Tribune Impact: Commission seeks report on garbage dumps at Jagatpura

Chandigarh: Cons posing as cops threaten victims with cases of money laundering

Delhi Govt puts transfer orders of 5,000 school teachers in abeyance

Delhi Govt puts transfer orders of 5,000 school teachers in abeyance

BJP, Congress accuse AAP of damaging education system

High Court seeks Tihar reply to CM plea on meeting lawyers

MCD rid Delhi of 28 garbage vulnerable points, says Mayor

Bhatia named vice-president of Delhi BJP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has failed, says Raja Warring; Partap Bajwa appeals voters not to vote for AAP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has failed, says Raja Warring; Partap Bajwa appeals voters not to vote for AAP

EC directs cancellation of parole to gangster Daljit Bhana ahead of Jalandhar West bypoll

Can hand over graft proof to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann even after Jalandhar West bypoll: Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar West turns into hotbed of politics, unrest

Sushil Rinku serves notice on Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi, seeks Rs 5 cr for tarnishing image

Loose, hanging wires, broken junction boxes pose threat

Ludhiana: Loose, hanging wires, broken junction boxes pose threat

Miraculous escape for elderly woman in Ludhiana as roof gives way

Ludhiana: Siblings aged 7, 10 get feel of DC’s chair

Verification done, Indian Army Agniveer’s kin a step closer to getting compensation

Will monitor probe into Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar attack case: Punjab Governor

Traffic police tighten noose on schoolbuses flouting norms

Traffic police tighten noose on schoolbuses flouting norms

Minister inaugurates CM Sahayta Kendra

Police arrest six with weapons

Home guard dies of mysterious gunshot at Samana

Floriculturists urge Punjab Govt to set up first flower mandi in Ludhiana