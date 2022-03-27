Manali-Leh highway reopens to traffic after 5 months

Dipender Manta
Mandi, March 27
The strategically and logistically important 428-km Manali-Leh highway has been restored for single-lane traffic via Baralacha pass by the Border Roads Organisation after being closed for winter for nearly five months.
However, normal traffic would be allowed from Lahaul side to Leh after nod by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti.
According to sources, the BRO had connected Manali-Leh highway via Baralacha pass and few vehicles crossed towards Sarchu from Lahaul side.
This highway is two lane, while the BRO has restored it only for single-lane traffic. The highway will be restored for two lane traffic within a few days.
Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar said: "As soon the BRO will restore the highway, we will inspect the road in view of public safety to ascertain that whether it is safe for civic traffic or not. After inspection, normal traffic will be allowed on it."
The DC urged the tourists and general public to avoid travelling on this route beyond Darcha towards Leh until it is allowed by the district administration. A notification will be issued by the administration to allow the traffic movement after inspection, he said.
The highway crosses high mountain passes like Baralach-la (16,047 feet), Nakee-la (16,170 feet), Lachung-la (16,616 feet) and Tanglang-la (17,582 feet) which receives heavy snow during winter blocking it for months every year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...