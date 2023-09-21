Ladakh’s Norbu wins cycling competition

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 20

Chhewang Norbu of Ladakh won the cycling competition held at Barbog village in Lahaul and Spiti recently. Around 50 cyclists from across the country took part in the event.

As part of the Himalayan “Grey Ghost Challenge” in the XCM Cross Country Marathon, Chhewang Norbu of Ladakh stood first, Tangpu of Manipur second and Ronal of Manipur third.

In the master category, Sunil Barongpa of Himachal stood first, Sushil Upasak second and Amit Balyan of Uttarakhand third.

In the junior category, Yugal of Himachal stood first, Malav of Assam second and Ayush Negi of Himachal third. In the Under-14 category, Saharsh Verma of Himachal stood first, Aaradhya Verma second and Ashwin Rawthan of Assam third.

In the elite category of XCO Cross Country Olympics, Chhewang Norbu of Ladakh stood first, Ronel of Manipur second and Devender Kumar of Himachal third.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur gave away the awards to the winners.

