Lahaul farmers adopt natural farming, reap rich dividend

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 11

Farmers of high-altitude villages of Lahaul and Spiti district have put the natural farming practice to good use. Adopters of these practice in the world’s highest village — Komic — and the adjoining Hikkim and Langza villages in the Spiti valley are reaping high yields of radish, spinach, peas, barley and potato.

The Subhash Palekar Natural Farming (SPNF) technique was introduced in these three villages last year and vegetables were grown on 18 bighas by nine families.

“We have never used any chemical and practice traditional farming, using farm yard manure (FYM). However, after we started using Jeevamrit as a part of the SPNF technique, the crops have become healthier and the production has also increased,” said Chhering Lamo (42) from Komic, who along with her husband has grown peas and barley on 12 bighas.

“Earlier, we were using animal dung only, but we didn’t know how much quantity we require. Now, we have guidance about the use of natural inputs such as Jeevamrit and Ghanjeevamrit. It is of a great help and with its use, the production of peas at my farm is steadily increasing,” said Sher Singh (40), a farmer from Hikkim.

Sher Singh owns eight bighas. He initially started natural farming on the field of peas and is now gradually replicating it on other fields. “In spite of low production of peas this year due to acute water shortage, my crop is still robust,” he said.

The non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient SPNF technique is being promoted under the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y). The farm inputs are made from the cow dung and urine without any dependence on market.

“As many as 267 farmers in Kaza block have adopted the natural farming technique under the PK3Y on 404.2 bighas,” said Joint Director, PK3Y, Dr Digvijay Sharma, adding that they were trying to reach out to them with the SPNF technique to streamline farming and make it more sustainable.

The Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana has reached 99 per cent panchayats in the state and about 1.71 lakh farmers are partially or fully using natural farming technique on 9,421 hectares.