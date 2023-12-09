Lahaul farmers advised to get info on sea buckthorn

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 8

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University organised a one-day workshop on ‘sea buckthorn’ at its Regional Research Station, Kukumseri, in Lahaul yesterday.

HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, while addressing around 300 farmers, urged them to get complete scientific information about sea buckthorn from the research station.

He asked scientists to develop farm tools and implements useful in the harvesting and processing of sea buckthorn.

