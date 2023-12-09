Lahaul farmers advised to get info on sea buckthorn

Palampur, December 8
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University organised a one-day workshop on ‘sea buckthorn’ at its Regional Research Station, Kukumseri, in Lahaul yesterday.
HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, while addressing around 300 farmers, urged them to get complete scientific information about sea buckthorn from the research station.
He asked scientists to develop farm tools and implements useful in the harvesting and processing of sea buckthorn.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Trinamool MP Moitra expelled from LS in cash-for-query case
Hung by kangaroo court, she says | Disgrace to democracy: Op...
Rajnath, Khattar, Munda lead BJP observers to pick 3 CMs
Will give MLAs’ feedback to BJP parl board for final call