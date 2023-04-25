Lahaul homestay owners to serve food on ‘taur’ plates

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 24

Concerned over environment pollution, homestay owners of the Lahaul valley are promoting eco-friendly taur leaf plates to serve food to their guests in the upcoming tourist season.

After the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, tourist influx to the Lahaul valley has risen considerably. As a result, increase in plastic waste has emerged as a major issue in the valley.

The use of plastic plates for serving food to guests by the tourism units is aggravating the problem. Locals feel that it will emerge as a major threat to the ecology of the area.

On the occasion of Himachal Day, Sushma Singh, who runs a homestay in the Lahaul valley, decided to shun plastic plates for serving food.

Talking to The Tribune, Sushma said, “I have decided to use only taur leaf plates to serve food in my homestay. These plates are eco-friendly and can be disposed of easily. I am also encouraging other homestay owners to shun plastic plates and use these.”

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, president, homestay owners, Lahaul and Spiti, said, “It is a nice idea to conserve nature and will be adopted in a broader way by the homestay owners in the district. It will also provide a livelihood to villagers involved in making these leaf plates.”

Anuradha Rana, chairperson, Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad, said, “The initiative is appreciable. It will encourage other residents to shun plastic use in the valley. It will have a positive impact on the environment in this region.”

Rise in tourist influx after Atal Tunnel’s opening