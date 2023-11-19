Lahaul & Spiti emerges as safe haven for wildlife

Mandi, November 18

Lahaul and Spiti district has emerged as a safe haven for wildlife in the state, where different species of animals have been spotted in the past few years. Forest Officer Shiv Kumar and Public Works Department (PWD) employee Amir Jaspa had spotted two Himalayan Tahr in the Lahaul valley a few days ago. It was for the first time that the Forest Department got a clear picture of Himalayan Tahr that was captured in Amir Jaspa’s camera.

The sighting of Himalayan Tahr in the valley has delighted department officials, who are expecting a significant wildlife growth in the region. Rare species like snow leopard, brown bear and musk deer have also been spotted in the district in the past few years. In the Spiti valley, the sighting of snow leopard has become a source of livelihood for local residents, who help tourists to have a look at snow leopards in the region.

According to the Forest Department officials, local residents are playing a crucial role in the growth of wildlife in the district. A few years ago, the district ‘mahila mandals’ had decided to keep tabs on poachers in their areas. Local residents have made the district a safe haven for the wildlife.

Divisional Forest Officer (Lahaul) Aniket Wanve told The Tribune, “It is a good sign for the department that different species of animals are being spotted in the district. The department is mulling over to conduct a census of Himalayan Tahr in the district.”

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi