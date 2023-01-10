Lahaul-Spiti farmers visit Nauni University

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 9

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lahaul and Spiti-II, at Tabo organised a three-day awareness programme-cum-exposure visit for farmers of the Spiti valley to the main campus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

As many as 54 farmers from all 13 panchayats of the valley, participated in the visit on natural farming methodology that begun today. The visit focused on natural farming models developed by scientists of the university.

The farmers were taught about making various inputs for the preparation of their fields from local vegetation. This would help in the effective management of soil and prevention of diseases, besides reducing the cost of cultivation in remote areas where the availability of inputs is scarce and exorbitant.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel said, “Lahaul and Spiti is considered a difficult terrain in terms of geographical conditions and is slated to suffer considerable effect of climate change.”

He urged the farmers to increase the area used for the cultivation of millets, not only for personal consumption, but also for commercial use, given their nutritional value. He encouraged them to adopt natural farming and help local producers in developing different millet-based value-added food products that could be sold through local Farmer Producer Companies.

Dr RS Spehia, programme coordinator, KVK, Lahaul and Spiti-II, said soil improvement and water availability were among the biggest concerns in the Spiti valley.

