Lahaul-Spiti has 84 MW wind energy potential: CM

Shimla, October 12

The government has identified 84 MW wind power capacity in Lahaul and Spiti district and the matter has been taken up with the National Institute of Wind Energy, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after presiding over the 48th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council here today.

The government is promoting solar energy to provide round-the-clock power supply in tribal regions

Two solar power projects are being set up in the Hangrang valley of Kinnaur

He said a team from the institute would soon visit Kaza to facilitate the exploitation of wind energy. He added that emphasis was being laid on strengthening educational, health, electricity and drinking water infrastructure in the tribal areas.

Sukhu said, “The government is promoting exploitation of solar energy to provide round-the-clock electricity in tribal regions. Two solar power projects are being set up in the Hangrang valley of Kinnaur. A provision has been made to give 40 per cent subsidy to the youth for setting up 250 KW to 2 MW solar projects. “The government will purchase electricity generated from these solar power projects for the next 25 years to ensure a stable source of income for the youth.”

He said that the state government was considering giving more rights to the women of tribal areas. “The government will also consider closing schools in Lahaul and Spiti district during the winter from the next academic session,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that tourism infrastructure was also being strengthened in tribal areas, and a trial had been conducted to start water sports activities in the artificial lakes built at Karcham and Kinnaur. He added that tourism activities would be promoted in the religiously-acclaimed Temso Lake of Kinnaur district, and priority was being given to the construction of heliports in tribal areas.

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the burning issues of tribal areas were discussed at the meeting.

