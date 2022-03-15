Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur report least suicides

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 14

A total of 1,696 persons died by suicide during the period between March 2020 and February 1, 2022, in the state.

The maximum number of cases were reported from Kangra (370), followed by Solan (243) and Mandi (220), Shimla (169), Una (162), Hamirpur (132), Sirmaur (130), Bilaspur (94), Kullu (90), Chamba (58), Kinnaur (25 ) and Lahaul and Spiti (1).

Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur collectively reported only 1.5 per cent of the total suicides.

Dependence on farming, joint family system, community sense of belonging and positive influence of religious sects helped people were cited the main reasons in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur to beat stress during the pandemic.

Lahaul and Spiti is the richest district in the state. Residents have resorted to commercial farming (agriculture and horticulture), which remains the main source of income, ruling out stress due to economic insecurity.

“The villages have old-fashioned solidarity and positive religious influence, with the Buddhist monasteries and Hindu temples playing a significant role in keeping the residents stress free,” said Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar.

“Residents of Kinnaur are mainly employed in horticulture or government sector, which are less affected as compared to other sectors,” said Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq, adding that the prevailing joint family system provided a sense of community belonging.

Dr Sanjay Pathak, Senior Medical Superintendent, Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Boileauganj, and CEO of the HP State Mental Health Authority, stated that 10 people in one lakh resorted to suicide and the number of suicides was less in thinly-populated area as compared to thickly-populated districts.

Financial uncertainty, the pressure of family responsibilities, fear for the future and health hazards were considered to the leading reasons behind suicides. Severe depression is reported to be the leading factor for suicide.

A survey conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Mental Health Authority to assess psychological impact during the pandemic in 2020 had revealed that 42.92 per cent were worried about their family and future, while 40.46 per cent were stressed due to financial losses.

