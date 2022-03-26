Himachal: Lahaul-Spiti ready for snow marathon

Mandi, March 25
The preparations for India’s first snow marathon — which will be held on Saturday — were completed when the local administration headed by the Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner (DC) Neeraj Kumar visited the event-site at Sissu on Friday.
One of the organisers, Rajesh Chand said that the marathon would be held in five categories — full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), 10-km run, 5-km run and 1-km run — on a snow-covered trek. The starting and end point of the marathon is the Sissu helipad. He informed that more than 150 participants from the country. —TNS
