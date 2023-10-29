Lahaul-Spiti to have industrial area: Harshwardhan Chauhan

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 28

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan yesterday said that the state government would develop an industrial area in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Chauhan, who was on an official tour of Lahaul and Spiti, said that on the request of Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur, the government had decided to develop an industrial area in the tribal district to create job opportunities for the local youth. The government would help the youth of the district to set up small units in the industrial area to earn their livelihood, he added.

The minister said that the Deputy Commissioner had been directed to identify land for the project. He added, “I also had a meeting with the District Ayush Officer to get information about the availability of doctors and health staff in the Ayush Department in Lahaul and Spiti.”

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi