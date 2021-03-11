Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 7

Traditional mud houses in Lahaul and Spiti have emerged as a ray of hope for unemployed youth in the tribal district. The houses, which are sometimes over a century old, are attracting tourists from both the country and abroad, providing the residents an opportunity to earn livelihood at their native place.

With concept becoming popular among the youths, many such mud houses have received a new lease of life. The youth can be seen renovating their traditional houses to equip them with homestay facilities.

Last year, a group of youths renovated an 80-year-old mud house into a museum at Keylong. The museum comprises eight rooms for the visitors, a youth culture centre and a library.

Inspired by them, a young woman of Thangthang village in Lahaul valley, Sushma Singh, renovated her 120-year-old mud house in March. She opened the the homestay for tourists in May. Since the opening, Sushma claims she has been receiving good response from domestic as well as foreign tourists.

Yesterday, a Russian couple approached Sushma to provide them the facility for the next few days.

Talking to The Tribune, Sushma said, “I was employed in a private job outside the district for the last eight years. After the opening of Atal Tunnel, Lahaul valley has emerged as a favourite among the tourists coming to the region. The development has encouraged us for self-employment in the district.”

Sushma said, “My parents had a 120-year-old mud house, which was in a dilapidated condition. Last year a person requested my parents to give the house to him on lease for the next few years,” she said, adding that she then persuaded her parents to renovate it and turn into a homestay facility.

“A few youths of the valley had set up a mud house museum at Keylong, which was getting good response from tourists. So, I decided to persuade my parents to renovate our old mud house. Now, I am earning my livelihood respectfully at my native place,” said Sushma.

Anuradha Rana, Chairperson of Zila Parishad, Lahaul and Spiti, appreciating the efforts of youths, said, “If there is no connection to our roots and culture then what will be left of our identity? The youths are promoting local culture and food. Mud houses are eco-friendly.”