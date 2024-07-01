Lahaul & Spiti’s tribal crafts to find platform in Udaipur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 30

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar today announced the Tribal Artisan Empanelment Fair, to be organised by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation, supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

Tribal persons making handicrafts.

The fair is scheduled to be held at Ambedkar Bhawan in Udaipur on July 2, and aims to provide national and international platforms to tribal artisans and local producers from the region.

Highlighting the objectives of the fair, the DC emphasised its role in fostering economic empowerment through entrepreneurship among tribal artisans.

He said the event would showcase exquisite products and local pieces crafted by skilled artisans, with assessments conducted by expert officials during the fair.

In addition to the showcase, the fair would feature training programmes focused on product design and skill enhancement, aimed at further developing the artistic capabilities of tribal artisans, he added.

Kumar outlined the broader marketing initiatives planned by the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation.

He said the exceptional products from tribal areas would not only be exhibited at the federation’s sales centres nationwide, but also on online platforms.

“Furthermore, these products will be actively promoted and sold at national and international fairs and festivals, facilitated by the federation,” he added.

Encouraging participation from local stakeholders, the DC urged artisans, self-help groups, farmers, women’s groups and youth organisations associated with Lahaul and Spiti to take part in the fair.

The initiative aims not only to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the tribal community but also to create sustainable avenues for economic growth and recognition on a global scale.

The Tribal Artisan Empanelment Fair represents a significant step towards empowering tribal artisans and promoting the unique artistic traditions of Lahaul and Spiti on national and international platforms.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi