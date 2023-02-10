Lahaul valley dons white mantle

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 9

The Lahaul valley of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today received fresh snow, which intensified cold wave in the entire area. Keylong, the district headquarters, received 2 cm snow, while the higher reaches of the district witnessed more than 15 cm snow.

Road leading to Zanskar valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh from Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti via Shinkula Pass was blocked to traffic. Due to inclement weather conditions, Border Roads Organisation and District Disaster Management Authority, Lahaul and Spiti, remained unable to trace the missing Nepal resident. He was hit by a snow avalanche near Chika on this road on February 5.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has issued an advisory for the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to Lahaul valley from the Manali side in view of public safety keeping weather conditions in mind. Due to fresh snow, the Manali-Leh highway has become slippery between Manali and Keylong via Atal tunnel.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary has issued an advisory for the general public to avoid venturing into high-altitude areas of Mandi district in the next two days. The DC said there was a prediction of snow and rain on February 10. So people of

the district are advised to remain alert and avoid venturing into high-altitude areas of the district to avoid any untoward incident.