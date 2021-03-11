Lahaul valley's last village gets road connectivity

Mandi, June 4
Khanjar, the last village of the remote Miyar Valley in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, has finally been connected with a road.
Fulfilling the long pending demand of the locals, Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda on Friday inaugurated a bridge, built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, at Khanjar village to connect the stretch. After the inauguration, the minister flagged off a bus service to Khanjar, bringing cheer and hope to the locals.
Bus service flagged off, locals cheer
- Bridge at Khanjar village of Miyar Valley opened, providing road connectivity to locals
- Thanpatan, nearby tourist place, set to gain popularity for adventure sports
- Villagers cheer as transporting farm produce to distant markets to get easy
“Thanpatan, an adjoining tourist place, will now be easily accessible. It has the potential to become popular among tourists for adventure sports,” Markanda said.
Villagers said they would now be able to transport agricultural produce to distant markets in time to fetch good prices. The road would also be of great help in case of medical emergencies as taking patients to nearby hospitals would become easy, they said.
