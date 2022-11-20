 Land acquisition disputes delay key road projects in Solan : The Tribune India

Land acquisition disputes delay key road projects in Solan

Land acquisition disputes delay key road projects in Solan

Many four-laning projects on the Kalka-Shimla NH are hanging fire.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 19

Several key four-laning projects — comprising Baddi-Nalagarh and Solan-Kaithlight roads — in the district are running behind schedule.

The progress of all projects is monitored regularly to ensure that the work is completed in time. Ram Asra Khural, NHAI Project Director

Even the Parwanoo-Solan four-laning project, which was completed in June 2021, had exceeded its stipulated deadline. It was awarded in September 2015 for a 30-month period but its completion took 69 months. With several additional structures having been added like two viaduct bridges, the project was still continuing.

The much-awaited Baddi-Nalagarh project was awarded to Gujarat-based Patel Infrastructure Limited in October 2021. Investors were keenly awaiting its completion as being the industrial hub, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh cluster faces voluminous flow of traffic.

Little work could, however, be executed for nearly nine months, owing to disputes pertaining to land award. A period of 30 months was assigned for the completion of the work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Barely 3 per cent work has been executed on the Baddi-Nalagarh four-laning project as it began in July this year. Several months were lost owing to the land acquisition disputes,” said Ram Asra Khural, project director, NHAI.

Yet another project to widen 22.91-km stretch of Solan-Kaithlighat section of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH- 5) was running way behind schedule. Though it was assigned in December 2018 and was supposed to be completed in 30 months, barely 66 per cent work has been completed to date. Its deadline has been repeatedly extended for a year.

“Last year, the deadline was extended to November 2022 after barely 44 per cent work was executed till December. Now, the deadline has been revised to December 2023 as only 66 per cent work has been completed. Since the work to construct structures such as bridges was slow, the overall progress was slower even when the road has been widened,” said Khural added.

He further said the project management of AIREF engineers, which was executing the Solan-Kaithlighat four-laning work, had been served notices from time to time to pitch in additional manpower and ensure the completion of the work soon.

Moreover, the construction of flyovers at Chambaghat and Kandaghat, three railway overbridges and a tunnel are among the major works yet to be completed. Khural said the progress of all projects was monitored regularly to ensure that the work was completed in time. “But, unforeseen circumstances like land disputes had led to the delay in these projects.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

4
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

8
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

9
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

10
Nation

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires


Cities

View All

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship