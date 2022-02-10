Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, February 9

Himachal has initiated work on the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line. It has begun the process to acquire land in 10 villages of Bilaspur district.

The rail line is considered important strategically for defence purposes as it will be a gateway to international borders, connecting the state to Leh with a broad gauge line. The railway line will go up to Leh via Bilaspur and Kullu-Manali. It will pass through seven tunnels. Besides serving strategic needs, it will give a fillip to industry and tourism, especially in the interior areas of Himachal Pradesh.

The Transport Department issued a notification yesterday for conducting “social impact assessment” for land acquisition. The 10 villages from where land has to be acquired include Nog, Bahli Billa, Bahli Jaleda, Bharathu, Baghdi, Beri Rajadian, Kgateri, Bhater Uperli, Barmana and Mandi. The Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line will get linked to the Kiratpur rail line in Punjab.

The new line will help establish connectivity of the region with the national rail network, giving a boost to the hill economy. The ambitious project will also reduce traffic congestion and high pollution levels in Bilaspur.

#himachal tourism #indian defence