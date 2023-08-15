Land caves in 2 Nurpur villages, 14 families rendered homeless

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 14

The torrential rain that triggered landslides has rendered 14 families homeless in Minjgrah and Ladori gram panchayats of Nurpur in the past 24 hours.

As per information, a big piece of land started sinking at Mugnial village in Minjgrah gram panchayat late last night when the members of six affected families were about to go to sleep. Sensing threat to their lives, these families left their houses at night. In the morning, they informed panchayat pradhan Suman Sharma about the incident. Suman immediately informed the local administration.

Residents of Minjgrah panchayat rushed to the affected village and shifted these families and their household items to other houses in the village. Several big cracks developed in walls, roofs and corridors of four pucca and two kutcha houses in the village. The panchayat pradhan said a number of houses in Mugnial village were under the constant threat of landslides and land sinking.

Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh and field revenue department staff visited the affected families and provided Rs 10,000 and a tent as immediate relief to each affected family.

Meanwhile, in Ward No. 5 in the Ladori gram panchayat, a landslide hit houses of six families early this morning, while sinking of two houses was reported at Sudhial village this evening. Owing to land sinking, big cracks have developed in these houses.

With the assistance of locals, the gram panchayat shifted some of these families to community halls of the panchayat. Two affected families at Sudhial village were shifted to their neighbourhood.

Ladori gram panchayat pradhan Surinder Pathania said 10 more houses in the village were under the threat because of land sinking. These houses would also be vacated in the coming days, he said.

Meanwhile, Nurpur SDM gave tents, ration and Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each affected family at Ladori. He said 25 kutcha houses, nine pucca houses and 14 cowsheds had been completely damaged in Nurpur subdivision due to rainfall in the past 24 hours.

