Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 7

In a surprise move, the HP Government on Saturday exempted tourism units from the ceiling on land-holding under the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972. A notification in this regard was issued by the Industries Department.

The move, even though being flaunted as one that would bring mega investment in the tourism sector, has raised eyebrows. There have been several instances when land bought for hotels was not used for the stated purpose. In some cases, hotels were converted into real estate projects, but no legal action was initiated by successive governments.

The hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas for resorts, spas and even golf courses. “As provided in Clause 7.1 of the HP Tourism Policy 2019, the government is pleased to declare tourism units as ‘industrial undertakings’ for the purpose of exemption in the land ceiling limit...,” the notification read. “Due diligence will be taken at the time of grant of certificate for a tourism unit,” RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, said.