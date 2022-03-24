Land for weaver centre to be identified soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

Industries Minister Bikram Singh presided over the 188th meeting of Himachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation here today. He said Union Minister of Commerce, Industry, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal had announced to open a Weaver Service Centre during his stay in Kullu, for which suitable land would be identified soon.

Bikram Singh said the Himachal Emporium in New Delhi is a mirror of the state’s culture and assured to take up the matter regarding its restoration at the earliest. He also appreciated the Corporation for earning operating profit of Rs 96 lakh despite the pandemic.