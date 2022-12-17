Land identified for constructing heliport in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 16

The district administration has identified land for a heliport on Bandla hills near Chanalag village in Bilaspur district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assigned the task to identify land for the heliport to the district administration.

Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, said today that the Chief Minister had proposed to set up heliports in every district headquarters on priority and the land in Bilaspur had been identified on Bandla hills near the town. As much as 10 bighas had been identified. The construction of the heliport would not only improve tourist inflow to the district but would also be beneficial for patients flown to AIIMS from various places in the event of emergencies.

The Deputy Commissioner said that SDM Rameshwar Das had visited the identified land. The details of the proposed land would be sent to the government for further directions. He added that the heliport, once completed, would have facilities of landing multiple choppers at one time. It is expected that the government would implement the scheme soon.