Land identified for five Rajiv Gandhi schools in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 7

The district administration has identified the land for Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools proposed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state.

One such school will be established in every Assembly constituency of the state. In Hamirpur district, five such schools will be opened in the Hamipur, Nadaun, Barsar, Sujanpur and Bhoranj constituencies.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the land for the school had been identified at Kohdra village in the Barsar constituency and it had been transferred to the Education Department. “Similarly, the land has been identified at Amlehar village in the Nadaun constituency, near Chamiana village in Sujanpur, near Karaha village Bhoranj and at Kallar Datiyala village in Hamirpur,” he added.

The DC said the CM had put the school programme on priority and was taking regular updates on the subject. He said the government had proposed to provide better infrastructure for these schools and apart from quality education, ample scope for sports and other activities was also being taken care of.