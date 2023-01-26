Land identified for IT park in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, January 25
The district administration of Kangra has identified 50 kanals in Chaitru area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency for the development of a software technology and IT park.
Local MLA Sudhir Sharma and Chief Minister’s IT adviser Gokul Butail visited the project site yesterday.
Sharma said that the IT park was planned in the Dharamsala constituency during the tenure of the previous Congress government from 2012 to 2017. However, the previous BJP government shelved the project.
The work on the IT park proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 17 lakh has already started. It would be completed in a time-bound manner.
