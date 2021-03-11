Land ownership in name of deities sought

Mandi, May 17
Sarv Devta Samiti, Mandi, has urged the state government to provide ownership of land in the name of deities, where temples of deities have been constructed on government land. A meeting of samiti was held here today, which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary.
Shivpal Sharma, president of Sarv Devta Samiti, said, “We are facing difficulty in carrying out a cleanliness on the land, which has been occupied by deities since ages, but is under government control officially. Due to this, we are unable to construct basic civic facilities near the temples of deities.”
“So, we have submitted a memorandum to the state government over this issue through Deputy Commissioner,” he said.
