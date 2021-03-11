Land sinks in Nurpur village, 7 families rendered homeless

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 21

A massive land has sunk at Bariara village of Khel gram panchayat in Nurpur, rendering seven families homeless last night as their houses developed big cracks.

The cracks developed in walls, roofs and corridors in five pucca and two kucha houses. As per information, it was first noticed by one of the owners who came outside the house around 10 pm yesterday.

He raised the alarm when he found that all adjoining houses had started developing cracks with land sinking. The families had a providential escape as they immediately left their houses and took shelter in other houses in the village.

Local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, along with the SDM and teams of government departments, rushed to the spot this morning. Kangra Congress president Ajay Mahajan also visited the village and appealed to the government to rehabilitate the displaced families.

Teams of the NDRF, the police, the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Vibhag started rescue work and shifted household items from the damaged houses. The NDRF provided tented accommodations to the affected families.

Anil Bhardwaj, SDM, Nurpur, who supervised the rescue wok, said Rs 15,000 had been given to each affected family. He said Rs 1 lakh would also be released to each victim as the house damage compensation on behalf of the government. He said the victims had been identified as Onkar Singh, Pappu, Sanju, Ramesh Chand, Suresh Kumar, Balbir Singh and Pradeep Kumar.

