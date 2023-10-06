Landslide at Negulsari, traffic disrupted for 7 hrs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

The vehicular movement remained disrupted for hours on the NH-5 after a massive landslide occurred at Negulsari in Kinnaur district during the morning hours on Tuesday. This is the second incident of landslide at Nigulsari area within one month. No loss of life has been reported from the landslide site.

A massive landslide had been reported at Nigulsari area last month that swept away a large stretch of road along with it. Vehicular movement on the national highway remained disrupted for 10 days. The local administration, in anticipation of the landslide, had stopped vehicular movement on the national highway in advance averting any loss of life.

The vehicular movement remained disrupted on the NH for nearly seven hours before it was resumed in the afternoon. PWD authorities pressed into action machinery and labourers who restored the road after clearing the debris.

Local residents, commuters and tourists remained stranded for hours on both sides of the landslide site. With landslides occurring on frequent basis in the area, the local residents are perturbed. They have urged the local administration to find a permanent solution to the problem. This road assumes significance from the tourism point of view. Armed forces personnel manning the border also get supply of essential goods and food items via this road.

