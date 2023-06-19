Landslide at Theog cuts off Rampur, Kinnaur from Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 18

Vehicular movement on the Hindustan-Tibet road (NH-5) came to a complete halt following a major landslide near Theog in Shimla district today. This happens to be the third landslide in the area in around three weeks. A landslide had occurred at the same spot last month also.

Area residents attribute the frequent landslides to the “negligence” of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Last month, the PWD was able to restore the traffic on the road in around four hours. This time, however, it is likely to take a much longer time.

Theog Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surender Mohan said, “A retaining wall along the highway has been badly damaged. So, the movement of vehicles from Rahighat to Premghat will remain restricted till the complete restoration of the road.”

Theog Tehsildar Vivek Negi said, “It is going to take around one week to restore the road completely. We will try to restore one-way traffic first.”

Due to the landslide, the Shimla area has been cut off from upper Himachal areas of Kinnaur, Rampur, Narkanda and Matiana among others. Many vehicles carrying goods, vegetables and commuters remained stranded on both sides of the road for hours before taking alternative routes.

Area residents said the PWD had failed to come out with any concrete solution to check such incidents. Besides endangering the lives of tourists and residents travelling on this road, houses of local residents also face the danger of getting demolished due to such incidents.

A PWD official said the soil in Theog and its adjacent areas was fragile and the ongoing cutting of hills for raising new constructions had further complicated the situation.

Suresh Kapoor, Chief Engineer, NH wing, PWD, could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.