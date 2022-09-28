Landslide blocks Aut-Luhri road

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 27
The Aut-Luhri national highway was blocked due to a massive landslide near Kandhu Ghar in Anni of this district today.
A large portion of the road was buried and the movement of vehicles has been stopped. KL Suman, Executive Engineer, Rampur Division of the NHAI, said the road was restored after a few hours.
Travelling has become risky on NH-305 due to frequent landslides. Everyday, thousands of people come to Kullu and Manali and go to Anni and Shimla via this route. The mountain strata has loosened because of intermittent rain and landslides block the road frequently.
Bhupender Thakur, resident, said the condition of NH-305 was worse than many link roads. Residents demanded that the police should be deployed in the landslide-prone areas to warn commuters of the risk. They said engineers and geologists should chalk out a comprehensive plan to prevent such occurrences. They said the widening of the road should be expedited and restoration walls should be erected to prevent landslides.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it
US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...
AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip
May be dropped if found guilty
Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote
Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...