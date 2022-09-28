Landslide blocks Aut-Luhri road

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 27

The Aut-Luhri national highway was blocked due to a massive landslide near Kandhu Ghar in Anni of this district today.

A large portion of the road was buried and the movement of vehicles has been stopped. KL Suman, Executive Engineer, Rampur Division of the NHAI, said the road was restored after a few hours.

Travelling has become risky on NH-305 due to frequent landslides. Everyday, thousands of people come to Kullu and Manali and go to Anni and Shimla via this route. The mountain strata has loosened because of intermittent rain and landslides block the road frequently.

Bhupender Thakur, resident, said the condition of NH-305 was worse than many link roads. Residents demanded that the police should be deployed in the landslide-prone areas to warn commuters of the risk. They said engineers and geologists should chalk out a comprehensive plan to prevent such occurrences. They said the widening of the road should be expedited and restoration walls should be erected to prevent landslides.