Landslide blocks National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

Shimla, March 18
The National Highway-5 was blocked near Shamlech village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district following a landslide on Monday morning, officials said.
No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred at around 7.30 am on the Shimla-Kalka Road near Solan bypass, bringing traffic to a halt, they said.
Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road as the local police asked the motorists to turn back and take the old Barog route.
Meanwhile, road opening work has started with excavators reaching the spot of the landslide, officials said, adding that the debris would be cleared soon.
A total of 259 roads, including five National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.
A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, the state emergency operation centre said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI
Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...
Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate
Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...
Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
A fresh notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to a...
Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources
Yadav had earlier refuted the charges of involvement in the ...
Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
City mayor Firhad Hakim says there are still a few persons t...