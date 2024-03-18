 Landslide blocks National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Landslide blocks National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

Landslide blocks National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of road as police asked the motorists to turn back and take the old Barog route

Landslide blocks National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred on the Shimla-Kalka Road near Solan bypass. Tribune photo



PTI

Shimla, March 18

The National Highway-5 was blocked near Shamlech village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district following a landslide on Monday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident that occurred at around 7.30 am on the Shimla-Kalka Road near Solan bypass, bringing traffic to a halt, they said.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road as the local police asked the motorists to turn back and take the old Barog route.

Meanwhile, road opening work has started with excavators reaching the spot of the landslide, officials said, adding that the debris would be cleared soon.

A total of 259 roads, including five National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

A maximum of 237 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, the state emergency operation centre said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Shimla #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

2
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

9
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Electoral Bonds: Disclose all conceivable information, Supreme Court tells SBI

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

A fresh notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to a...

Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources

Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources

Yadav had earlier refuted the charges of involvement in the ...

Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata

Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata

City mayor Firhad Hakim says there are still a few persons t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed