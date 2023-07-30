Landslide blocks Shimla-Kinnaur road

PTI

Shimla/Rampur, July 29

Heavy rain lashed the Rampur area in Shimla district on Friday night, triggering landslides that blocked the Shimla-Kinnaur National Highway-5 at Jeori. However, the road was opened at the Borni nullah after much efforts.

Water and power supply to many places was cut off and some houses developed cracks after heavy rain. “Continuous rain over the past three weeks has made the situation grim. The relief and restoration work is going on in full swing. Heavy machinery has been deployed to open roads and people living in unsafe houses are being shifted to safer places,” said Nand Lal, Rampur MLA.

A JCB machine at work in Rampur.

Rattan Chand Gautam, a resident of one of the affected areas, said people were afraid of more rainfall. “Land in the area is sinking and houses have developed cracks. Water and power supply has been snapped,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have advised people against going to landslide-prone areas till roads were opened. The restoration work was being carried out on a war footing and roads were likely to be opened soon, officials said.

The NH-5 blocked near Chaura in Kinnaur district.

A cloudburst occurred in the upper areas of Jaban in the Anni area of Kullu district on Friday night, triggering flashfloods in the Deori Khud.

The flashfloods damaged orchards and rendered the Anni-Barsa road inaccessible at many places. A surge in the discharge of water also created a flood-like situation in the Kotu nullah.

Some houses and cowsheds were damaged but the situation was normal now after the water receded. No human casualties had been reported, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

As many as 187 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh so far since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. Thirty-four people have gone missing, according to the official data.

Around 702 houses have been fully damaged or washed away in heavy rain, while 7,161 houses have been partially damaged. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,620 crore till July 28, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning of more heavy rain on August 2. It has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 4.

Meanwhile, several houses in Nankhari and Kotgarh areas of Shimla district were at the risk of sinking due to incessant rain, officials said on Saturday.

The district administration plans to rope in geological experts to ascertain the reason behind the sinking of land in six panchayats in these areas, they said.

#Kinnaur #Kullu #Shimla